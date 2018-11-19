× Henderson a finalist for the Doak Walker Award

DALLAS, Texas – Memphis junior Darrell Henderson is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award honoring the nation’s premier running back, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Monday.

Henderson, from Batesville, Miss., leads the American Athletic Conference and ranks second nationally in total rushing yards (1,521) and rushing yards per game (138.3). He has rushed for over 150 yards six times this season, including a pair of 200-yard rushing performances.

The nation’s most explosive running back, Henderson has an FBS-best nine rushes of 40-plus yards and 12 total plays of 40-plus yards. He is second in the nation with 8.74 yards per carry, 17 rushing TD and 20 total TD.

The other two finalists are Travis Etienne of Clemson and Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.

Henderson is Memphis’ second finalist for the Doak Walker Award, after DeAngelo Williams was a finalist in 2005. Williams rushed for a program-record 1,964 yards and finished with 18 touchdowns in 2005. He finished his career as the program’s leading rusher with 6,026 yards.

The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second ballot after the completion of the regular season and conference championship games to determine the recipient of the 2018 Doak Walker Award.

The recipient will be announced live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards show airing from the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, December 6, at 6 p.m. (CT). The award will be presented at the 2018 Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet in Dallas on Friday, February 8, 2019.