Haslam: New York based Mimeo to establish headquarters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mimeo.com will soon be expanding their operations and establishing their headquarters right here in the Mid-South.

During a news conference on Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced the digital printing and distribution company has also agreed to create 300 new jobs and invest approximately $16 million into the local economy.

Currently the company has roughly 800 employees worldwide. Three hundred of those were already here in Memphis.

“This was a company that was here doing business and decided to double down on Memphis and not only double their employment but to make this their headquarters. It speaks volumes about the work force and the environment right here in Memphis and Shelby County, and we are very, very grateful,” said Haslam.

Mimeo’s current facility in Memphis is located next to the FedEx Global Hub.

The company also said they will soon be hiring in the areas of sales, services, engineering and operations.

