Harris named AAC Freshman of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – University of Memphis guard Tyler Harris, whose heroics in the closing seconds of regulation sent Saturday’s game against Yale into overtime, was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week Monday.

Harris scored a team-high 22 points in the 109-102 double-overtime victory, his second consecutive 20-point game for the U of M. He scored a game-high 20 in an 85-76 loss to LSU Nov. 13 at Baton Rouge. During the two games, Harris was 9-of-22 from 3-point range and made 9 of 10 free throws.

Harris, who attended Cordova High, dropped in three pressure-packed free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation tie the game at 83-all. Memphis had fallen behind by six points (81-75) with 1:39 left following a Yale 3-pointer, but rallied behind Harris. He made 4 of 5 free throws in the final 35.7 seconds of regulation.

The Tigers (2-1) resume play Thanksgiving Day with an opening-round game against Oklahoma State (2-1) in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando. ESPN2 will carry the game starting at 3 p.m. CT. The Tigers will play three games in four days in the event, which also includes Vlllanova, LSU, Florida State, UAB, Canisius and College of Charleston.