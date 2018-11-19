× Harris: Juveniles in detention center will no longer be charged for calls to parents

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Juveniles detained in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center will no longer be charged for calls made to their parents or guardians.

The news was announced by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on Monday and will go into effect immediately.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said the change was much needed.

“Children in the juvenile system should have no barriers to speaking to their parents,” Sawyer said. “We tend to forget those in detention are still kids who may be scared or depressed or lonely and need to talk to their family. Being poor should not prevent that from happening. I am pleased we’re eliminating these exorbitant charges to the kids.”

Mayor Harris said a child’s ability to be connected to someone outside of the detention center helps them in their transition back to their homes and schools. He called the change in policy a “great first step in improving the circumstances for juveniles in the justice system.”