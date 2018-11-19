Driver to be charged in South Memphis crash that injured two officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has more information on a suspect accused injuring two officers while on the run in south Memphis on Sunday.

It all started when police responded to a domestic violence call on Elder. They say the suspect jumped into a car and drove off, hitting two officers, a car and a fire hydrant along the way.

He crashed less than two miles away.

Police say they weren't even chasing him. But surveillance video shows officers arriving on the scene 35 seconds later.

Authorities say three kids were in the car during the incident. They weren't seriously injured, but they're likely traumatized.

"That's terrible man. I feel bad for them," resident Henry McCraken said.

The two officers are okay so is the driver of the car that was hit.

The suspect was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

We're trying to learn more about the suspect and the initial domestic violence call officers responded too.