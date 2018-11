× Decision Day for Wiseman set for Tuesday

MEMPHIS – James Wiseman, the nation’s #1 recruit in the Class of 2019, is set to make his college choice on Tuesday.

Wiseman, the 5-star recruit from East High School, is set to choose between Memphis, Kentucky, Kansas, Florida State and Vanderbilt, though, all signs point to a two-team race between the Tigers and Wildcats.

Wiseman will make his announcement on national TV, on ESPN, at 11 am on Tuesday.