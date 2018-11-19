× Death threats lead to arrests of statutory rape suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken into custody after they allegedly threatened to kill three minors with whom they had had sexual contact with on multiple occasions.

On November 18, officers responded to an aggravated assault at 2800 Thomas Street. That’s where they were met by three females who all stated they had been sitting inside a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu when Tiana Taylor, Donnell Campbell and Jonathan Hines pulled guns on them. The suspects threatened to kill them before kicking them out.

All three suspects were pulled over during a traffic stop and taken into custody without incident.

While investigating the incident, officers discovered that all three of their suspects were involved in separate sexual relationships with the victims. All of the victims were minors, police said.

All three were charged with statutory rape, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.