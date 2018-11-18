× Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old captured in Alabama

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee man who was accused of raping a 16-month-old boy has been captured in Alabama.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Simon Dean Porter was arrested by authorities in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Porter was wanted in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, for aggravated rape of a child.

Porter was added to the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list on Thursday, November 15. The bureau published several photos of Porter’s various looks over the past two years.