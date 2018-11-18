× Man fleeing scene with kids in car hits two officers in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two officers were struck by a car at Third and Raines in south Memphis, and one was taken to the hospital with a possible leg injury, MPD spokesperson Karen Rudolph said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the officers initially responded to an armed party call in the area prior to the incident. After the officers arrived on the scene, a suspect fled in a vehicle and hit them.

Once the suspect drove off, he struck another car and a fire hydrant. He’s now in custody and was taken to the hospital in critical condition due to injuries he received from the crash.

Police say the suspect had children in the car with him when he fled the scene. They will be transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. They appear to only have minor injuries.

The other officer who was injured will not be taken to the hospital.

First responders are still on the scene.

This is a developing story.