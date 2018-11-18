MPD searching for suspects who stole dog from North Memphis backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who stole a pit bull from a backyard in the 1000 block of Faxon Avenue on Saturday.

Police say the suspects walked up to the yard around 12:30 a.m. and took the 9-month-old dog named Max. Max has dark grey hair with a white diamond patch on his back.

Both suspects were wearing grey sweatshirts. They were possibly occupying a cream color four-door Sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.