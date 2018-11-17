× Trump to rally in Tupelo ahead of Senate runoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Donald Trump will return to Mississippi to support Republican Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith in her runoff against Democrat Mike Espy.

Two rallies will be held in the state Nov. 26, the first in Tupelo and another in Biloxi.

The runoff for the Senate race will be held the following day, Nov. 27.

Hyde-Smith and Espy were virtually tied in a four-way race Nov. 6 at about 41 percent, with only a little more than 8,000 votes statewide separating them. Hyde-Smith was temporarily appointed to finish the term of Sen. Thad Cochran, while Espy is a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California is campaigning in Mississippi for Espy Saturday, while Sen. Cory Booker will be in the state Monday.