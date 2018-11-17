Teenager’s family claims police beat him during arrest in North Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shots fired call Friday afternoon led to police brutality allegations and a teenager in the hospital.

A 15-year-old boy says he and his friends were with an adult man when the man fired a gun. When police arrived, the boy said he was scared, so he ran.

That's when the boy's family says police hit him several times before handcuffing him, leading to swelling and bruises.

"My little cousin stated, 'He just beat the sh** out of me, they just jumped me,'" one of the boy's cousins said.

According to the police report, police responded to a shots fired call after someone said they saw the 15-year-old and a few friends standing near a 7-Up delivery truck on North Manassas, as if they were about to break in.

When the caller drove past the group, she said she saw one of them fire a gun in the air and when police arrived, they all scattered.

"The only reason they ran was because they were scared," the cousin said.

The boy's family says after he ran, he put his hands up. That's when he says the officers tackled him and continuously punched him in the face.

"Even though he was in the wrong for what he was doing and who they were around, they still didn't have no business beating up on no 15-year-old."

His mother described the injuries: "He had two knots on his forehead. His left side was swole, they busted his lip."

Family members say an officer hit him three times before putting handcuffs on him.

The family also says one officer even blurted out something along the lines of "I'm going to get my licks in too."

We asked police about this Saturday night. They say they didn't receive any reports, but will check on it Sunday.

The teenager's family has the paper work showing he had to seek medical attention after the encounter.

They say incidents like this are the reason some in their community don't trust the police and are scared for their safety.

"You think we'll call the police? For what? Just so they can lock us up for trying to protect ourselves or just to get us out of here?" on family member said.