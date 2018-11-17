× MPD officer injured in wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured in a crash at Winchester and Riverdale around 9:30 Friday night.

Police said a Makayla Williamson was turning south on Riverdale from Winchester when she hit the officer’s vehicle. She told police she didn’t see it.

The officer was taken to Regional One but was listed in non-critical condition. Williamson was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Williamson was issued a citation for improper left turn and financial responsibility.