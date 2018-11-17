× Man critically injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened in 3800 block of American Way. Officers responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was possibly driving a black Impala. Police say they do not know if the suspect and victim knew one another.

WREG has a crew on the scene of this shooting. We will be working to gather more information.