× 1 person dead after crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into a crash on the interstate.

Police say the crash happened on I-40 and North Watkins. Officers responded to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, this was a one vehicle crash in which a driver struck a pole. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that the name of the driver has not been released at this point.