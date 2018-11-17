× 1 killed, several others injured in Clarksdale shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — One person is dead and several others are injured after a shooting in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Police say the shooting happened at a restaurant called Bee Cee’s place, in the 800 block of Desoto Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

One person died from gunshot wounds. Several other people were also injured in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.