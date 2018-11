× Woman charged with electricity theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A woman told police she paid a “junkie” to illegally hook up a power line to her South Memphis home.

Delecia Rogers is charged with vandalism of utility lines.

The hookup was discovered by an MLGW inspector Thursday at Rogers’ home on Tarbora.

MLGW said the illegal work caused damage to the power lines and pole, and could have killed or seriously injured someone.