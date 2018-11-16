× Tennessee law enforcement officer accused of having sexual contact with teen

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A law enforcement officer was charged after allegedly having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.

Christopher Cobb was working as a Ripley police officer when he made contact with the teen in November of last year. He was subsequently arrested on Halloween in Lauderdale County on charges of sexual contact with a minor.

According to reports, Cobb met the teen and another girl and then told them to follow him to another location. Another officer was reportedly nearby at the time. The girls said they followed him to the area of Walker East Drive and that’s where the sex acts were performed.

Cobb stated he didn’t know the girl’s age prior to the incident. He also said he gave the girl a hug and possibly a kiss on the cheek.

The 41-year-old also spent some time at the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Newbern Police Department.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for November 29.