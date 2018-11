× Police investigating after man found shot multiple times in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in a vehicle early Friday morning.

The man was transported from Kirby M’Liss Cove near Kirby Downs Drive around 5:30 a.m. to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police haven’t released his condition or any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.