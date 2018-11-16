× Neighbors evacuated for SWAT team barricade situation at Midtown house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies and SWAT team members have evacuated a Midtown neighborhood for a barricade situation Friday evening.

Negotiators are in the 900 block of Emmie, in the Rozelle-Annesdale area near McLean and Lamar.

The sheriff’s office says one person is barricaded inside a home, and several nearby homes have been evacuated.

Deputies were serving an arrest warrant for murder with US Marshals shortly after 2 p.m. They say the individual isn’t cooperating or responding.