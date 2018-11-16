× Multiple people shot, killed at Bent Tree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating following a triple shooting that left all three individuals dead.

WREG’s Troy Washington said the incident happened at the Bent Tree Apartment on Providence Drive near the airport, where authorities are still searching for a suspect. Washington said police have been posted around the complex and are checking everyone going in and out.

The identities of the three men have not been released. A motive and suspect information has also been withheld pending further investigation.

3 victims confirmed dead in Bent Tree Apartment shooting @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/OcHqmOOWEo — Ms. Troy Washington (@troyw_WREG3) November 16, 2018

Two possibly hurt in Bent Tree Apartment shooting. pic.twitter.com/nwvakRxxYo — Ms. Troy Washington (@troyw_WREG3) November 16, 2018