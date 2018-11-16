× Man who police say hit deputy with car turns himself in

WYNNE, Ark. —The man accused of speeding away from deputies with one of them briefly clinging to the hood of his car has turned himself in.

Roderick Talley turned himself in to the Cross County sheriff shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a day after authorities said he pushed a deputy down inside a courthouse, fled the building and used a rental car to escape, hitting a second deputy with the car.

Talley’s lawyers said Talley panicked after he was arrested for being 30 minutes late to a court hearing and fled, and a deputy attempted to stop him by putting himself on the hood of the car.

Talley is currently also suing Little Rock police because he claims police falsely accused him of selling cocaine to obtain an arrest warrant.