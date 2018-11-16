Live at 9: Trey McDonald, ‘The Jinx’ & comedy for a cause

Van Turner’s Town Hall meeting

One Shelby County commissioner wants to give his constituents the change to ask questions about their community and his work this weekend. Commission Chairman Van Turner has more on his town hall meeting.

Meet Trey McDonald

A young man from the Mid-South has spent his entire life battling arthritis and he’s only 11. Trey McDonald and Jennifer Hosbon with the Arthritis Foundation share his story and how you can help them raise awareness.

Battling sickle cell at St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is known the world over for its fight against childhood cancer, but it’s world-class researchers also focus hard on sickle cell. Few people care more about that mission than Chris Bridges, who went to work at the hospital specifically to help defeat the disease that both his daughters Kirsten and Kaitlyn have.

Author Chat with Ernest Lancaster

Ernest Lancaster`s fiction is based upon his time at the Memphis Police Department. Now he’s got a new thriller out called “The Jinx” which is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Comedy for a cause

Kevin McDonald, the co-founder of Kids in the Hall, will share an evening of comedy this weekend with Memphis. He’ll perform stand-up, sketch comedy and include an improv jam with the Bluff City Liars!