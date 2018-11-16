91k pounds of ground turkey recalled after Salmonella outbreak

NEW YORK — More than 91,000 pounds of ground turkey has been recalled after a Salmonella outbreak, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday.

The products were produced by Jennie-O Turkey Stores Sales, LLC, and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The following products were recalled:

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018.

To date, the Salmonella outbreak has made at least 160 patients sick in 35 states. One of those patients said they consumed Jennie-O Turkey, but an investigation is still underway, CNN reported.