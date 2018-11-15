Young Dolph gives away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis rap star known as Young Dolph is giving back to the neighborhood he grew up in.

The rapper handed out turkeys Thursday at Hamilton Community Center in Castalia Heights, which is also the neighborhood he grew up in.

He talked to dozens of children with the Memphis Athletics Ministry and touched on the importance of academics, preparing for life after high school and entrepreneurship.

"There's more to it than giving away turkeys and all that. It's just flooding the city and the area with positive vibes," Dolph said.

Boxes were stacked high with nearly 250 turkeys. Some left with the children, while a good portion will go to families in Castalia Heights.

This isn't the first time he's done this. In fact, in 2017 he ran out of turkeys and went and got more to make sure everyone had one.