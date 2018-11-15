× Woman accused of stealing $117,000 from Covington church

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County woman is accused of stealing from a holy home.

Detectives say Holley Mills Morris, 56, took more than $117,000 from First United Methodist Church in Covington between March 2011 and November 2017.

Morris was once a secretary at the church but was no longer working at the church when the investigation began. We reached out to the church, and a staff member told us no comment.

No one answered at the address listed for Morris on Thursday.

People who live nearby were stunned at the thought of stealing from the church that is a beacon of the Covington community. It’s a place known to provide help to people in the area.

“You’re not supposed to steal from anywhere, but that seems even worse,” Tipton County resident Paul Rodenhouse said.

District Attorney Mark Davidson is commending the Covington Police Department on the months-long investigation.

“I know the church had done some type of an audit and that was also very helpful,” he said.

Morris is now out on bond and isn’t slated to see judge until next March.