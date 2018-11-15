× Winter Weather Advisory active for parts of Mid-South until noon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas.

The advisory includes Shelby, Fayette, Haywood, Madison, Tipton, Henderson, Decatur, Lauderdale, Dyer, Gibson, Crockett, Carroll, and all the counties north to the state line in Tennessee. In Arkansas it includes Mississippi, Poinsett, Craighead Crittenden, Saint Francis, Cross, and the counties north to the Missouri Bootheel.

The advisory will be active until noon Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means snow, freezing drizzle and sleet are possible. Residents should use caution when on the roadways.