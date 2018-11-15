× Tiger hoops heading to 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will be among eight schools scheduled to compete in the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational. The field was announced Thursday during the opening rounds of the inaugural event at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Villanova, which has won two national championships in three seasons, will be joined in the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational field by Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ohio and Utah. The 12-game bracketed event at the HTC Center will be played Nov. 21, 22 and 24, 2019.

Five of the eight schools scheduled for the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational appeared in the 2018 postseason with Villanova defeating Michigan for the NCAA championship title in San Antonio and Utah losing to Penn State in the National Invitational Tournament finale in New York City. Baylor, Middle Tennessee and Mississippi State also competed in the 2018 NIT.

Memphis finished 21-13 last season and is 1-1 this season. The Tigers play host to Yale Saturday at FedExForum before playing in next week’s AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando.

Additional Myrtle Beach Invitational highlights:

• Baylor – The 2018 NIT berth was the Bears’ 10th postseason appearance in the last 11 seasons.

• Coastal Carolina – The Chanticleers have played in the postseason four of the past five seasons, including two NCAA Championship appearances.

• Memphis – The Tigers have won 18 or more games in each of the past 10 seasons.

• Middle Tennessee – The Blue Raiders appeared in the 2018 NIT after netting their second straight Conference USA regular season title.

• Mississippi State – With 25 wins last season, the Bulldogs advanced to the post-season for the first-time since 2012 with an appearance in the NIT semifinals.

• Ohio – The Bobcats have won 20 or more games six of the last nine seasons.

• Utah – The 1944 NCAA champions, the Utes have appeared in the postseason the last five seasons.

• Villanova – The Wildcats have won 30 or more games the last five seasons with six-straight appearances in the NCAA Championships.