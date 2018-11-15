× Pregnant Tipton County mother indicted on child sex charges

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. —A pregnant woman has been indicted on charges of committing graphic and gruesome crimes against a child.

A Tipton County Grand Jury handed down a 13-count indictment against Ashley Thomas, who investigators say is several months pregnant, for child neglect, sexual exploitation, sexual battery and responsibility for the rape of a child.

She is in jail with bond set at $75,000.

Detectives alleging the abuse happening over several years, beginning when the victim was younger than eight years old. The charges are connected to her boyfriend, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

The indictment saying the neglect was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel or involved torture to the victim.”

No one answered the door Thursday at the most recent Millington address for Thomas.

Thomas’ indictment comes after her boyfriend David Henson pleaded no contest earlier this year for rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Of course a no-contest plea is an admission that the state has enough evidence to convict and effectively it results in a guilty plea,” said Mark Davidson, Tipton County District Attorney General.

Davidson said while this case is disturbing, it serves as a sad but important reminder to pay attention and contact authorities if you suspect any type of abuse is going on.

“That’s your duty as a citizen and as a parent,” he said.