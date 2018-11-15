Motorists stranded on I-40 in Arkansas for hours

ARKANSAS — Several motorist were stranded overnight along I-40 in Arkansas.

Mario Craft spoke with WREG over the phone early Thursday morning and said he was heading from Memphis to Oklahoma City when he got in the traffic jam around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. He said traffic continued to move slowly for about a mile and then they came to a complete halt. That’s where he’s been for the past eight hours.

Luckily, he said he filled up on gas before hitting the roadways, but some other motorists weren’t so lucky. One woman we talked to said she had been stuck for so long in the traffic jam that she was critically low on gas.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said all lanes heading westbound on I-40 in Prairie County are now open. They stated traffic was still slow going due to “recurring accidents, ice formations, and vehicle operators that simply went to sleep while in the queue at some point.”

WREG was told the lanes iced over Wednesday evening and there was an accident involving an 18 wheeler and another car.