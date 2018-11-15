× Cordova residents on edge after man is assaulted during home invasion

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova neighborhood with very little crime is on edge after two robbers barged into a home Thursday morning.

It was around 10 a.m. when several police cars piled into Julip Cove to investigate a home invasion. The victim claims two men burst in and assaulted and robbed him.

They reportedly got away in a white Chevy Impala.

WREG spoke to one man who says he’s never seen any crime tape near his home before.

“We don’t usually have things like that happen,” the neighbor said. “Stuff like that doesn’t typically occur. This is a real nice neighborhood. We don’t have issues like that. That’s a rare occurrence.”

MPD’s crime-tracking map shows two crimes have been reported within a quarter mile of the neighborhood within the past three months.

“It’s a little unsettling to see something like that happen in this area,” a neighbor said.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. But police say he’s expected to be okay. Officers have yet to say what the robbers got away with or if this was random.

If you see anything call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.