× Blytheville ready when early snow hit

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The snow is still having an impact on some Mid-South communities Thursday afternoon.

The Blytheville area was expected to be one of the hardest hit, but ended up only getting about an inch to two inches. Still, everyone was prepared. When snow popped up in the forecast, people in Blytheville rushed to the stores.

“I remember a couple of people coming in and getting everything they need just in case, you know, they got snowed in,” Mississippi County resident Philippians Foster said.

Blytheville Schools also let out around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in order to prepare for the snow that started to fall around 4 p.m.

It ended up being less than expected. But many said they can’t remember getting any snowfall so early.

“Not that I can remember. If anything, the snow was always delayed,” Foster said.

But the city prepared. And snowplows and road crews were out clearing the streets.

The freezing temperatures created icy roadways overnight, leading Blytheville Schools to cancel classes on Thursday.

Foster says she left early for work just in case but had no problems.

“You can never be too careful.”

Clayton Cobbs was in town from Oklahoma to work on cell phone towers.

“We’ve been here about a week now, so we knew bad weather was coming. We just had to prepare for it,” he said.

At last check, Blytheville Schools will be open on Friday. The parent teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday have been moved to November 29.