Blog: Road conditions across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people are waking up to see snow on the ground and ice on the roads. We have Team 3 Coverage of the road conditions.
We have crews across the Mid-South keeping you up to date on road conditions this morning.
The Quince overpass over the interstate is passable but ice is present. Please use caution.
Austen Onek is at the TDOT command center and says I-40 at Austin Peay is icy. There is also snow in the roadways.
Melissa Moon reports the I-40/I-240 flyover is passable. There are patches of snow and slick spots along some of I-40, and along bridges and overpasses.
No problems reported on I-40 Bridge over the Mississippi River.
Traffic is moving on the I-55 Bridge.
Delays reported at Sam Cooper just east of Graham.
Reports of icy conditions on Walnut Grove @ Humphreys Blvd.
Corie Ventura: Overpass at American Way is icy. Officials are retreating the overpass to make it safer.
The inbound lanes at I-269 and Craft Road have been blocked
Corie Ventura: Crash reported at Singleton Parkway and Loosahatchie River.
Bridget Chapman in Blytheville: No major crashes in Mississippi County, but officials are concerned about the slick roadways. Again, if you have to be out just take it slow and add a little extra time to your commute.
CLOSED: American Way closed in BOTH directions @ Farrisview Blvd west of Lamar. pic.twitter.com/9yy2Y6OCjs
Austen Onek: I-240 at Walnut Grove. Ruts have been cut in the roadways, but there are still some slick spots in the area. People are slowing down so please allow some extra time.
Quick look at the crash on American Way @ Lamar. That overpass is icy. Crews trying to clear crash and treat the overpass. pic.twitter.com/Iocbs8RLn1
Corie Ventura: Icy conditions are being reported in the area of American Way, Lamar Avenue, Tchulahoma and Democrat. Please use caution.
Corie Ventura: A car reportedly went off the roadway at Houston Levee Road and Walnut Grove.
Corie Ventura: Multiple cars involved in crash at Tchulahoma Road at Democrat Road.
Corie Ventura: A car has gone off the roadway at New Getwell Road at Winchester Road.
Corie Ventura: Crash on Lamar Avenue at Democrat Road
Corie Ventura: I-269 inbound at Craft Road in Desoto County blocked.