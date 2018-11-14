Snow slows traffic, delays school in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — You didn’t need a ruler to measure the snowfall in West Memphis Wednesday.

There was only a dusting, but it was enough to slow traffic on interstates and lead the West Memphis School District to delay the start of school on Thursday.

The district announced that school will begin at 10 a.m. Buses will run two hours late.

On a brighter note, the snow brought views worthy of Christmas cards to West Memphis neighborhoods.

“I don’t ever recall having snow in November before Thanksgiving. It’s pretty, though. Makes you get ready for the holidays,” said Jessica Galtelli.

“It’s weird because, you know what I’m saying, it don’t really be like this that much down here, so it’s kind of crazy,” said Cortney Jones.

As crazy as the weather seemed, disruption on the roads remained minimal.

The pre-treated interstates were wet, but driveable — even as snow piled up on the shoulders

At times, drivers slowed down out of caution leading to a brief traffic jam on I-55 near the bridge into Memphis around 3:30 p.m.

“I’m finding everything good, you know. No problems out here,” said John White.

But problems could crop up Wednesday night as the moisture on the roads refreeze.

“I’m gonna just drive be careful because you can’t drive fast and expect to, you know, maybe you run off the road,” said driver Tony Flores as he prepared to drive to the Jonesboro area.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said salt trucks will patrol the highways overnight looking for ice patches.