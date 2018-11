MEMPHIS, Tenn. — November is a little early to see snow in Memphis, but WREG meteorologist Tim Simpson says early snow is not completely out of the ordinary.

Usually snowfalls start in December or January, but the earliest recorded snowfall in Memphis was a trace of snow recorded on Oct. 19, 1989.

The earliest measurable snowfall came on Nov. 2, 1951, when 0.02 inches were recorded.

And the earliest accumulation was 1.2 inches that fell around the city a year later, on Nov. 14, 1952.