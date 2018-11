× Sheriff: 6 injured in two-car crash in Raleigh

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Raleigh Millington Road near New Allen on Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are still on the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Raleigh Millington Road is now closed between Fire and New Allen.

This is a developing story.