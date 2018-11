× Several Mid-South schools closed due to heating issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South schools will be closed on Wednesday due to ongoing heating issues.

Schools closed due to heat:

Kirby Middle School

Kirby High School

Westwood High School

Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School

Elementary School Frayser-Corning Achievement Elementary School

In each case, the school said they are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.