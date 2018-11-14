× Santa Claus, helpers to send thousands of letters to children around the world

GERMANY — He’s known for making his list and checking it twice, but did you know Santa Claus also has another full-time job during the holidays?

Old Saint Nick and his helpers have taken up residence in the German town of Himmelpfort, responding to thousands of letters sent each year from children (and adults!) from around the world.

Anyone who sends in their letter before December 16 is guaranteed to receive a response from Santa or one of his helpers before Christmas, CBS News reported. They are expecting a grand total of 264,000 letters this holiday season.

Letters must be addressed to: An den Weihnachtsmann, Weihnachtspostfiliale, 16798, Himmelpfort, Germany.

A return address is also necessary.