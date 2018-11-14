Road crews prepare as winter weather blankets the Mid-South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Plenty of drivers ares still out on the roads Wednesday afternoon as road crews keep an eye on the roads.

Mississippi road crews got an early start before the ice could freeze over, which could cause snow to pile up.

"Last night we started by putting brine down on all the major bridges and intersections," Frankie Dakin, with Shelby County Public Works, said.

In Shelby County, the goal was to treat 180 bridges.

"We were able to get over 20 bridges last night," Dakin said. "We prioritized bridges first and then major interstates."

Bridges come first because everyone knows those are the first to freeze.

"Our goal is to pre-treat all of the major bridges before the winter weather actually hits," Dakin said.

Crews got to work early Wednesday morning putting down the brine mixture before the first snowflake fell.

"We got started before the sun came up and we will continue working with the pre-treatment until the winter weather comes," Dakin said.

As drivers slush through the ice and snow, crews say they'll be there to keep crashes from happening. They will also put more salt down as the Mid-South fights flurries.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about the bridges. More specifically, overpasses and bridges on I-69 and I-269 and the Coldwater bridge on Highway 51.