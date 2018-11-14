× One killed in Whitehaven shooting Wednesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and multiple people have been arrested Wednesday morning following a shooting in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police responded at 10 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Peppertree Apartments in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive.

One man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

Graceland Drive is closed between Raines and Finley as officers investigate. Police say multiple people are in custody.

35.031219 -90.015534