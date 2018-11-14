NWS: One to three inches of snow expected for areas north of I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is gearing up for snow!

The latest information from the National Weather Service has the entire WREG viewing area under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Some areas further north will be under the advisory until noon Thursday.

WREG’s Todd Demers said the winter weather will begin to push through around midday Wednesday and will linger throughout the overnight hours. The heaviest of this snowfall will be seen across portions of northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee north of I-40.

Here in the Memphis metro area we can expect around an inch of snow. Residents north of I-40 in northwest Tennessee could see anywhere from one to three inches of snow.

The National Weather Service said there is also the possibility of freezing drizzle and sleet, so be sure to take it slow if you need to be out on the road Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

The precipitation is expected to end around noon on Thursday.

As always, residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the rapidly changing weather conditions throughout the day.