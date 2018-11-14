Northeast Arkansas avoids major snowfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The heaviest snow was expected in places like Jonesboro and Blytheville, Arkansas. But the area many have dodged the snowfall.

Still it was enough to close Blytheville Schools on Thursday.

Snow in the area left roads wet, which can be extremely dangerous as the temperatures drop. It’s expected to be below freezing in the next few hours.

Thankfully, we didn’t see any accident while were in the area on Wednesday.

Students got out and hour early Wednesday afternoon. The snow didn’t start to fall until 4 p.m.

Blytheville School District announced schools will be closed on Thursday due to the weather. They haven’t said whether or not they’ll be open on Friday.