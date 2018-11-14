× MPD responds to over 100 crashes as snow blankets the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have responded to over 100 crashes since noon on Wednesday, Memphis Police said. Authorities are warning drivers to slow down as snow falls across the Mid-South.

Nine vehicles were involved in a wreck at Austin Peay and James in Raleigh.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:10 p.m. No one was transported.

At 7:04 p.m. a vehicle struck the overpass at Airways and Boyle. The overpass has since been shut down.

There are no reported injuries.