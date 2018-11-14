Memphis Police warn drivers during slick conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No matter the elements, The Memphis Police Department will respond. That's what they're doing as snowfall continues to blanket the Mid-South.

As of noon Wednesday Memphis Police said they had responded to 34 crashes throughout the city.

"Traffic will usually beef up their patrols during this time of year. The Sheriff's Department and the Highway Patrol will be joining us as well as TDOT," Lt. Colonel Eddie Bass, with the Memphis Police Department, said.

The department is also utilizing their Police Service Technicians to respond to crashes.

"Just take your time and just be careful and be on the lookout for others who lost control of their vehicles due to the roads being incapacitated," Lt. Colonel Eddie Bass said.

Mayor Jim Strickland told us his crews are ready and said changes have been made to provide more resources for Memphis.

"We worked out an agreement where the state will provide more salt for local public works department to help supplement the work the state does," Strickland said.

Another big point from Memphis Police was to make sure your vehicle is winter ready and to not leave your vehicle running while warming up or you could be ticketed.