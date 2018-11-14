× Memphis Animal Services launches new foster pilot program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has launched a new foster pilot program aimed at getting large adult dogs out of the shelter and into good homes.

Each Wednesday, MAS will post pictures of five adult dogs who have been in the shelter for at least a week. Anyone interested in fostering one of the animals can then email MAS directly or visit the shelter the next day.

Fosters will be expected to keep the animals in their homes anywhere from four to six weeks. They will also help in getting the word out there that their foster animal needs a forever home.

MAS said all of the dogs up for the new foster program will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative. The shelter will make every attempt to supply the foster parents with needed supplies such as a leash, collars, food and crates, but fosters need to be aware this may not be possible due to limited supply.

If successful the shelter will expand the program in the new year.

Click here for adoption information

To donate click here

To volunteer click here