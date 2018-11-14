Live at 9: Mayor Strickland, Watercooler Wednesday & Hog Wild BBQ

Interview with Mayor Jim Strickland

Big projects could mean lots of changes in Memphis and bring millions of dollars too. From the return of COGIC’s national convocation to the plans for development from Union Avenue to the Edge District, lots of things are happening for the Bluff City.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked about all of it on Live at 9.

Watercooler Wednesday

It’s Watercooler Wednesday. Latty from Q107.5 and Myron Mays with What’sHappeningMyron.com joined us to talk about the hottest topics this week around the watercooler.

Hitting the Grill with Hog Wild BBQ

For Memphians, BBQ is a way of life and that definitely rings true for four days in May every year. We’re talking about the World Championship Bbq Cooking Contest. Believe it or not, it’s not too early to get ready.

Ernie Mellor from Hog Wild BBQ and Robert Griffin with Memphis in May were here to talk about next year’s contest.