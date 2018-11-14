Leaving your car running in the cold could make it a target for carjackers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Criminals are out and about and taking advantage of the cold weather, and your car could be a target if you're not careful.

Surveillance footage that was captured outside of an Exxon gas station on Winchester shows a recent carjacking, where police say a man got out of a white Envoy and took the black truck that was parked beside him after the driver left it running.

They say the owner tried to stop him, but the carjacker had a gun.

On Wednesday, customers said a vehicle with the keys still in it is an open invitation for criminals.

"Yeah. You are inviting someone to take it, you know. You got to stay safe out there," a customer said.

Police say four days later the same white Envoy was used in a carjacking at a gas station on South Third. They say the female victim as pumping gas and also had the keys in her ignition with the engine running.

This time the victim got in her car before the carjacker. But he pushed her out and and onto the ground.

Police say they arrested Sentell Robinson and Cordreckious McNeil after they found their fingerprints in one of the recovered vehicles.

Some drivers we talked to admit they leave their car running, especially when it's cold out. They had no idea that was against the law in Memphis.

Ron Richardson says his brother learned the hard way.

"He left his keys in the driveway and some young guys walked by, and they took his car," he said.

Richardson says the last thing you want is to come out of your house or a store and find your car gone.

Police also recovered the victim's keys and property. Both men are charged with carjacking and theft.