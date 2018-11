MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger has issued an alert about a fake coupon that is being shared on social media.

The company posted a picture of the coupon which states that it’s good for $200 in store on Black Friday. They confirmed it’s a fake.

“It’s not real! We do not recommend engaging with the site(s) or page(s) that are sharing the coupon or providing them with any personal information,” the post read.

They said they are actively working with Facebook to solve the problem.