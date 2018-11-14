Does It Work: The Cirrus Wave Styler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amy Burress, hair stylist and makeup artist, always has clients asking for more volume.

“The hair is, probably, the crown of glory as some say.”

But getting the crown of glory looking just right without damaging your hair can be a challenge.

“It’s so important for us to have nice healthy hair that is shiny, full of body but isn’t stressing the hair out with all the heat.”

That’s why Amy couldn’t wait to get her hands on the Cirrus Wave Styler. No heat needed. No cords to plug in. It came with six attachments: three mild wavers and three wild wavers.

When we opened the box, in addition to styling tips printed on the inside, the mild wavers were already in place.

So how does it work?

According to the directions, you grip the styler firmly and place it on the section of the hair where you want volume. Then style your hair by pressing and releasing the press handle.

Amy kicked off our test using the mild style attachments on Corie’s long hair.

“I like it. It feels good. It doesn’t feel like its catching the hair.”

We were even able to create the “wind blown messy San Francisco” ponytail look.

Time to try it on Amy’s thin short hair. She swapped out the mild style attachment for the wild style. The wild styler has more waves to it to create even more volume.

Amy started off with a little dry shampoo then snuggled the cirrus wave styler into her hair and pressed the handle.

“Okay. I’m liking this.”

Cirrus Wave Styler, you passed the Does It Work test.