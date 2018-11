DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi are on the scene after a tour bus overturned in DeSoto County.

Authorities confirmed to WREG the bus was traveling in the area of Highway 78 and Interstate 269 when it was reportedly hit. The impact flipped the bus.

It’s unclear how many people were on board, but a state trooper says there are at least two serious injuries.

I-269 is closed in both directions at U.S. 78.

This is a developing story.